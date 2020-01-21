Bears’ Khalil Mack will miss the Pro Bowl with an undisclosed injury for the 2nd straight year

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

The Packers announced Tuesday morning that linebacker Za’Darius Smith would replace Mack, whom they said will sit out with an undisclosed injury.

Mack, who had 14 quarterback hits, 45 pressures and five forced fumbles in 16 games in 2019, has been a Pro Bowl selection for five straight years, including the last two with the Bears.

His absence is not surprising. After he was selected to the Pro Bowl in December, he wouldn’t answer questions about playing in the game when asked about it during an interview. He also missed last year’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Smith had 13\u00bd sacks, 37 quarterback hits and 50 pressures in his first season in Green Bay. It will be his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Packers also announced that wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark will attend the Pro Bowl as injury replacements after the loss to the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

The Bears will have three players in the Pro Bowl -- safety Eddie Jackson, special teams representative Cordarrelle Patterson and cornerback Kyle Fuller, who was named an injury replacement earlier this month.

