Bears need to be ‘locked in’ on correcting sloppiness and their lack of focus, Matt Nagy says

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch committed a neutral-zone infraction on third-and-4 that gave the Chiefs a first down on their first touchdown drive. Kevin Pierre-Louis was called for running into the kicker when the Chiefs were punting on fourth-and-4, extending their second touchdown drive.

And the Bears offense committed back-to-back false-start penalties to end the first half as they were trying to put their first points on the board.

Nagy wasn’t making excuses Monday as he rattled off that long list of disappointments, and he doesn’t fault observers from calling it undisciplined.

“That’s the frustration part for me is I know we’re a disciplined team,” Nagy said. “But when you have some of the things that happened yesterday in the game, it’s very easy to say that we’re undisciplined.

“And that’s the part that, when I talk about reflection moving forward here and when I step back and look at everything big-picture-wise, that’s my job. I need to make sure that part gets fixed. And that’s what I’m going to do. And so whatever it takes, however it’s done, I’m going to do it. I’m going to be locked in on making sure that these mistakes come to an end.”