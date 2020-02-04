Bears offseason calendar: Key dates for franchise tags, free agency, OTAs and more

The 2020 offseason for the Chicago Bears is about reversing their regression and upgrading an offense that ranked in the NFL’s bottom four in many categories.

Here’s a rundown of meaningful dates and deadlines that make up the offseason calendar for general manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy and the team.

Feb. 24-March 2

The NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Executives from all 32 teams will evaluate college prospects and begin meeting with agents about free agency.

The market for free agents begins to take shape during this week, although things normally don’t heat up until closer to the new league year. Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace probably will address media Feb. 25.

Feb. 25

The first day teams can designate a franchise or transition player. If the NFL and its players union don’t reach a new collective bargaining agreement by this time, teams will be able to use both tags instead of only one. The Bears have no obvious internal candidates to be tagged.