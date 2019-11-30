Bears place Adam Shaheen, Sherrick McManis on injured reserve, sign 2 new players to roster

The Bears placed tight end Adam Shaheen and safety Sherrick McManis on injured reserve Saturday.

Offensive lineman Corey Levin and tight end Eric Saubert signed with the Bears to take their roster spots.

Levin, a Titans sixth-round draft pick in 2017, was on the Broncos practice squad. He started one game with the Titans in 2018. The Falcons drafted Saubert, who went to Hoffman Estates High School and Drake, in the fifth round in 2017. He played in 30 games with one start over two seasons there and was on the Raiders practice squad this season.

The roster moves mark the end of another disappointing season for Shaheen, a Bears second-round draft pick in 2017.

He played in eight games this season before the Bears benched him for performance reasons in the Bears’ first meeting with the Lions on Nov. 10. He showed up on the Bears injury report the following week with a foot injury, which Bears coach Matt Nagy has given few details about.

It is the second straight season Shaheen is on injured reserve. He played in six games, with four starts, in 2018 after he was sidelined by a foot/ankle injury.

McManis, a 10-year NFL veteran, is a special teams stalwart, but he injured his groin against the Giants on Sunday.

