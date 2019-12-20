It’s Bears-Chiefs week. Prime time. “Sunday Night Football.” When the NFL schedule was released back in April, this looked like one of the season’s most intriguing matchups, a battle between two Super Bowl hopefuls with a pair of talented young quarterbacks and two head coaches who have a deep bond with one another. Now? The Chiefs visit Soldier Field as the leaders of the AFC West while the Bears are still coming to grips with their elimination from playoff contention.

Naturally, much of the focus this week remains on the comparisons between Mitch Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes, the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2017 draft. There’s also plenty to talk about with the strong relationship between Matt Nagy and Andy Reid. Expect the NBC broadcast to focus heavily on both Sunday night. Meanwhile, here’s the inside slant on three other notable storylines.

1. Is Akiem Hicks really going to play Sunday night?

After more than two months away from game action, Akiem Hicks made certain his presence was felt on his first snap of his first series last Sunday at Lambeau Field. Hicks wasn’t quick enough to make a big play. But he did explode into the Packers backfield, looping behind defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to get free and tossing Aaron Rodgers to the frozen grass a breath after the quarterback threw deep.

Ah, yes. That is part of what the Bears defense had been missing so much. That extra burst of energy. That presence. That ferocity.

This is part of the reason why Khalil Mack has affectionately given Hicks the nickname “Mufasa,” an ode to the leader in “The Lion King.”

This is part of the reason why Chuck Pagano continues to gush about Hicks’ value to the Bears defense.

In his first game back after suffering a gruesome elbow injury against the Raiders in London on Oct. 6, Hicks fought through his discomfort and gave the Bears defense a needed lift.

“He impacted the game,” Pagano said. “Just wrecks the game just like he used to do when he was healthy.”

Still, wouldn’t the most practical decision this week be for the Bears to shut Hicks down for the rest of the season, to thank him for his persistence in getting back by promising to protect him for the future?

With the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, why push it?

Even with the 30-year-old defensive lineman not listed on the injury report this week, isn’t it still possible the Bears might place Hicks back on injured reserve this weekend or declare him inactive 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday night?

At his locker stall Thursday afternoon, Hicks addressed his status as honestly as he could.

“We haven’t had any discussions as far as not playing,” he said. “It’s just making sure that I do the right thing for my body and making sure that I don’t go out there and hurt myself more. I’m sure that’s on the mind of my coaches and GM. So we’re handling the situation the best we know how. And it’s a battle between making sure a guy can go out there and compete and making sure that a guy is healthy. So we’re working that line and trying to make sure rehab is going well and that I’m in the right place.”

That answer was in contrast to what Bears coach Matt Nagy said before Thursday’s practice. Asked how he would describe the possible downside to putting Hicks back on the field with his elbow far from fully healed and so much in-the-trenches contact to deal with, Nagy nodded.

“The mindset of where we all are right now as a team is that we’re all going,” Nagy said. “I think when you (weigh) risk-reward on all that stuff or you start playing hesitant a little bit, then that’s where things happen.

“We feel good with where he’s at. I know he does too. So that’s just the mindset of all of us.”

So as of now, the Bears are offering a full green light for Hicks to play Sunday night?

“Yeah,” Nagy said. “We’re all rolling.”

Perhaps this is all just gamesmanship, a ploy by the Bears’ biggest decision-makers to keep the Chiefs guessing on Hicks’ status and using energy to prepare for the possibility that he plays. Or maybe the Bears really plan to play one of their most talented defenders against one of the league’s most potent offenses.

Hicks acknowledged Thursday that he’s fighting to balance his desire to play with what’s best for him health-wise.

“That’s one of the hardest parts, holding yourself back,” he said. “I don’t really have that mode. I like to go for it. But we’ll see what happens. I don’t like to speculate. I love the game of football. And we’ll see if I play or not.”

Before last weekend, Hicks had spent eight weeks on injured reserve after suffering his elbow injury on the first defensive series of the Bears’ Week 5 loss to the Raiders. He also had missed the team’s Sept. 29 game against the Vikings with a knee injury.

The rehab from the elbow injury was grueling and mentally taxing. Still, Hicks never allowed himself to think his 2019 season was finished. And when the Bears went on a mini-run, winning four out of five games in November and early-December to keep themselves in playoff contention, Hicks continued working to get back on the field at the earliest possible date allowed by league rules.

He succeeded.

And then he played 36 snaps against the Packers. He played with his trademark aggressiveness, of course. But he also played through obvious agony, needing multiple trips into the blue medical tent on the Bears sideline to help manage the pain.

After the game, Hicks described the discomfort he experienced throughout the game.

“Just imagine bone (shifting), just moving a little bit when you don’t want it to,” he said. “That’s part of the game.”

Two days later, Hicks explained why he put himself through that pain.

“It’s about the boys, man,” he said. “It’s about being out there with your guys. I love competition. I love riding with my guys. So when I see us have an opportunity to extend our season, I’m going to do everything in my power to add to that. So that was the goal. … You’re used to playing through injury. When things are on the line, that sense is heightened and you play even harder through worse circumstances. But the way our season has gone and the things that we don’t have in front of us (any longer), that changes perspective and we have to see what is the smartest move for the team going forward.”

On Thursday, Hicks was asked directly whether his elbow would need to be surgically repaired in the offseason.

“That’s what we want to avoid,” he said. “We want to avoid putting it in a situation where I would have to. But as of now, the healing process has been good. My body has done a good job. And on top of that, we’ve had a great rehab team working on it. So we’re in a good place. It’s just making sure it doesn’t get damaged any further.”

So let’s get back to the big-picture question here. Why, with a player as valuable as Hicks, would the Bears continue to play him in the season’s final two games when the risk-reward seems so dicey? Why would they put him at greater risk of aggravating his elbow for two late-December games that mean so little?

“With an injury,” he said, “it’s an everyday feeling. One day you feel really good. The next day you might feel kind of bad. And it’s the trainer’s job to decide how much work you put on it and how much stress you put on it. And we do a good job of that here.”

The Bears have an important decision to make before Sunday night. The safest route seems like the smartest. Still, to this point, the Bears aren’t showing their cards.

2. Where have all the Bears’ long touchdowns gone?

Chuck Pagano and his defensive coaches have their hands full this week. In an effort to prepare his Bears defense for just how explosive Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are, Pagano has a long library of big plays to splice together. For starters, the Chiefs are bringing a top-five offense to Soldier Field on Sunday night, a unit that averages 384.4 yards per game. Over the last two seasons, the Chiefs have topped 400 yards 17 times while averaging 32 points per game. (The Bears, for what it’s worth, have scored 32 points or more only twice in that span.)

Pagano seemed anxious Thursday just thinking about it.

“There are a lot of whistles and bells,” he said. “A lot of motions, a lot of shifts, a lot of fast guys before the snap moving fast. It seems like every play there’s run action. There are RPOs. There are a lot of things that can distract your eyes and take you off your keys.”

What’s more, the Chiefs lead the NFL over the last two seasons in offensive touchdowns of 50 yards or longer. The total: 11, including nine Mahomes touchdown passes from his side of midfield.

It’s a glimpse of what high-level offensive explosiveness looks like.

“You just get sick to your stomach the more tape that you watch,” Pagano said

The Bears offense? Their touchdown total on plays of 50 yards or more this season? Zero. Zilch. Nada.

In fact, the Bears have had the ball 267 times and run 1,492 plays since the last time they scored a touchdown on a snap from their own territory.

That play? A screen pass from Mitch Trubisky to Tarik Cohen that got out of the gates for 70 yards against the Jets last season.

Over the last five seasons, in fact, the Bears have scored only four touchdowns from inside their territory. Two have come on passes completed behind the line of scrimmage, a third on a play thrown 2 yards down the field.

In addition to the screen to Cohen against the Jets, Jay Cutler threw touchdown passes of 87 yards to Zach Miller and 83 yards to Jeremy Langford in a November 2015 win over the Rams in St. Louis.

Two years before that, Josh McCown connected on a 80-yard deep-shot touchdown to Alshon Jeffery up the sideline in an overtime loss to the Vikings at the Metrodome.

That’s it.

This year, of course, there have been plenty of missed opportunities.

Missed throws, for example. In Week 8 against the Chargers, Trubisky looked like he had a win-sealing 58-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter. Instead? He overthrew Gabriel and the pass fell harmlessly to the Soldier Field grass.

Three weeks later, Trubisky was off just a hair with his timing and his accuracy on what could have been an 83-yard shot to Anthony Miller up the seam against the Rams. Instead of a game-changing score, however, the pass was knocked away at the last second by safety Marqui Christian and the Bears had second-and-10.

There have been missed blocks too.

Remember that nifty 33-yard gain Cordarrelle Patterson had on a dump-off from Trubisky in the Bears’ dominant win over the Cowboys two weeks ago? Lost in the adrenaline rush of Patterson looking like a stampeding bull while changing direction like a frightened rabbit were the 33 yards that may have been left on the table. Upon further review, Bears coaches noticed, Anthony Miller missed an opportunity to aggressively come back and block Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, who made the tackle.

Thus, even that big play was potentially only half as explosive as it could have been.

Said offensive coordinator Mark Helrich: “If (Anthony) just realizes the angle of some guys versus the angle of the one guy, it busts out. So those are those things. Those moments are fun to coach. Hey, we have to finish this. We have to finish this.”

Overall, the Bears have run 886 plays this season and gained at least 50 yards only twice. (Only the Bills have had fewer.)

In a Week 9 loss to the Eagles, Trubisky hit Gabriel deep for 53 yards to the 9-yard line. In a loss seven days earlier to the Chargers, running back David Montgomery broke free on a 55-yard run but was dragged down from behind at the 15.

Last week, Matt Nagy was asked about his offense’s lack of long touchdowns and said some of it can be random, that occasionally long touchdowns are simply a result of a badly blown coverage or a defender who falls down or a bunch of missed tackles. And in that department, Nagy reasoned, the Bears just haven’t been fortunate.

But this is hardly a new phenomenon for the franchise either. In the 21st century -- a sample size of 20 seasons now -- the Bears have scored a league-low 26 offensive touchdowns of 50 yards or longer, according to Pro Football Reference. Second worst on that list, with 34 such touchdowns, are the Texans, who didn’t come into existence until 2002.

The Packers, meanwhile, lead the NFL with 74 touchdowns from their side of midfield in this century. Eleven other teams have at least twice as many 50-yard-plus offensive touchdowns as the Bears since the start of the 2000 season.

On the bright side, the Bears’ plays of 30 yards or longer have spiked significantly in recent weeks. Through the season’s first seven games, they had only six such plays. Over the last seven games, the offense has produced 11 gains of 30-plus, including two Trubisky completions last week against the Packers.

Maybe that’s a sign the Bears are knocking on the door of one of those long touchdowns. Maybe one is coming before this season is over. Maybe one hits Sunday.

If not, it’s certainly possible Mahomes offers the Soldier Field crowd a glimpse of the big-play pop they’ve been longing for.

Pagano has seen enough examples on that stomach-turning Chiefs tape to be concerned.

3. The Bears are out of the hunt. Once again.

It’s sad, isn’t it? Those weekly playoff picture graphics no longer include the Bears, whose postseason hopes were officially extinguished at 6:05 p.m. Sunday. That’s when it became mathematically impossible for Matt Nagy’s team to continue its long-shot bid to play into January. That’s when the finality set in for fans to again accept that the NFL’s playoff party will go on without their Bears.

It’s an all-too-familiar fate but a fitting ending to a decade smothered in disappointment. The back cover of the 2010s will close for the Bears on Dec. 29 at the final gun of their season finale against the Vikings in Minneapolis. The decade will end with the franchise having made the playoffs only twice with just one playoff victory to speak of.

One measly playoff victory.

Nine seasons ago.

This will mark the first time since the 1970s -- those days of Abe Gibron and Bob Avellini and Virgil Livers -- that the Bears will have gone through an entire decade without multiple playoff wins. And for those who need to understand where that puts the franchise in the NFL hierarchy, chew on the following nuggets.

The teams with the fewest playoff victories in the 2010s

0: Browns, Redskins, Lions, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Bengals, Raiders, Bills*

1: BEARS, Titans, Cardinals, Vikings*

(* - The Bills and Vikings have the potential to up their total next month.)

The teams with the fewest postseason appearances in the 2010s

0: Browns, Buccaneers

1: Dolphins, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders

2: BEARS, Bills, Chargers, Redskins, Giants, Cardinals, Rams

This is the company the Bears have kept for the last 10 years, and it’s a trend that can’t continue too far into the 2020s. The standard has to be higher.

With two games left, the Bears’ regular-season record in the 2010s is 75-83. In short, it has been a losing decade. And the Bears need to win one of their final two games to avoid having their fifth losing season of the 2010s. (They also finished 8-8 in 2011 and 2013.)

It has been a perpetual cycle of mediocrity. In so many ways, it has been a dispiriting decade.

