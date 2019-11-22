Bears Sunday storylines: Roquan Smith’s upswing, the Giants’ giving nature and a historical snapshot of quarterback benchings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The last Bears defender to win NFC Player of the Week honors is Jackson, which came last November when his 41-yard pick-six provided the winning score in a 23-16 defeat of the Lions on Thanksgiving.

3. When is the right time to consider changes at quarterback?

The decision on whether Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday will be based primarily on how his right hip feels. Will the hip pointer he suffered in Los Angeles heal fast enough for him to make his throws with the proper mechanics and his decisions with the proper speed and savvy?

After Wednesday’s practice but before Thursday’s, coach Matt Nagy expressed hope that Trubisky was on the right track.

“He’s going to be day to day here,” Nagy said, “but I’d say it was a step in the right direction. … I liked the way he looked.”

Still, Nagy’s decision to remove Trubisky from last week’s loss to the Rams and some of the initial confusion that ensued only stoked the flames of one of Chicago’s hottest sports debates. If Trubisky’s status as the Bears starter were based entirely on performance, would there be anything in it for the team to bench him now, to test whether a different pilot might be able to lift their grounded offense?