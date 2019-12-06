Bears Week 14 winners and losers: It’s casual Thursday for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews goes missing and more

Winner: Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” stream may lag the live action available via TV, but it offers fans the ability to customize their viewing experience, which is always welcome. Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer largely played it straight, which was fine as far as it went but not an improvement on Buck and Aikman. The United Kingdom audio, on the other hand, had novelty going for it.

“He keeps it for the umpteenth time in this game -- Trubisky has himself a touchdown,” Scotland’s Derek Rae said on Trubisky’s 23-yard, fourth-quarter score. “Mitch Trubisky really prospering here at Soldier Field.”

Cue Irish partner Tommy Smyth: “Well the festive season has started early for him. … He just reads the defense very well, but then he decides, ‘Oh, look at the room!’ And then, when he makes the cut back inside, that’s all she wrote, folks, because he’s in the end zone. Wow, I wouldn’t like to be at practice with the Cowboys from here on in.”

Now imagine the accents. That’s entertainment.

Loser: Fox’s Bears-Cowboys opening montage.