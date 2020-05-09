BenFred: A few changes could take baseball in empty stadiums from bearable to exciting

The numbers are in.
ESPN’s Coronavirus Lockdown Fan Study, a nationwide survey of self-described avid sports fans aged 18 or older, found that 65 percent of that group is in favor of sports competitions returning in empty stadiums for TV broadcast purposes rather than waiting until stadiums can open to the public again.
I suppose you could question the authenticity of ESPN’s poll, considering it was produced by a company that desperately wants to get back to broadcasting games, but the numbers should not be surprising.
I thought that 65 percent would be higher.
The number jumped to 76 percent when participants were asked if they would support the return of sports without fans in the stands if strict coronavirus precautions were in place for the teams.
Eighty-eight percent said they plan to watch as much sports as possible when there are sports to watch.
This is not exactly breaking news. People miss sports. And while they certainly miss going to games, they miss watching games even more.
It’s the reason there has been little to no push-back to the idea of leagues returning to action in empty stadiums across America. It’s the reason Major League Baseball, a league with a lot of quiet time, needs to be thinking long and hard about coming up with ways to combat the cold, jarring images and depressing silence of empty stadiums with a product that comes across the airwaves with some sizzle.
This kind of stuff is what high-level producers get paid for, but they might not be the ones to trust. Did you see the recent Los Angeles Times interview with The Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss? Here’s his hopefully sarcastic idea for baseball. It involves — prepare to gag — using quarantined players’ significant others as motivation.
“What you do is, each game, you load up the stadium with their wives, at a distance from them and at a distance from each other, so there is no quarantine violation,” Fleiss told The Times. "The winning team gets to have their wives tested, and then essentially a conjugal visit.
“You can (film) all the girls. They’re beautiful. They’re in the stands, separated in their own sections or whatever. Those guys are now playing for more than the pride of winning a baseball game. If you go on an eight-game losing streak, that’s not good.”
There should be no bad ideas when it comes to brainstorming what a bizarre season that may or may not happen could embrace, but Fleiss quickly proved that notion wrong, so here are three ideas that might actually help.
1. Learn from the XFL
One of the most attractive things about the now-bankrupt football league was the amount of raw, real sound we heard from the field level. We heard the coordinators interacting with the players via helmet microphones. We heard the quarterbacks calling the plays.
Mic up the players, not for silly in-game interviews, but to get that XFL effect for MLB. I don’t want to hear a corny interview with a player during a game, but I would be interested in hearing what two opponents say to one another at first base, or how a batter works the umpire for a better strike zone. The players would have to agree to this, of course. If they realized the broadcast partners were using decent discretion on what was aired and what wasn’t, they would loosen up.
Remember, the default sound in the ballpark is going to be dead silence. The best soundtrack, the fans, is not available. Listening in on the players would make us forget.
2. Let players pick the playlist
Walk-up songs are great, but they are just little snippets into each player’s personality, and they don’t usually make it to the broadcast. Expand this idea. Let each team come up with a player-selected playlist that will serve as the background music to the game. The home team’s playlist starts each game, unless the visiting team takes a lead, and then it switches. Each team could update its playlist weekly, and make them publicly available for fans on music streaming services.
3. Create a dugout cam
Take viewers in there from time to time. Let them see what’s going on as players prepare for at-bats or discuss a pitching change. This would be fascinating video and audio, and it would help ensure the Astros aren’t cheating again.
4. OK, one more
Show the empty seats as little as possible. Don’t put cardboard cutouts or socially distanced mascots in them. Keep eyes and ears on the field. Remind us of what we got back, not what we are missing.
