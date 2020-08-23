BenFred: Fair expectations are hard to figure for Cards now, but reaching postseason would be massive success

"We are still in a historic schedule," he said. "We are normalizing it to some degree, but it’s still going to have to be dictated, managed. We are stabilizing. We are getting into more of a routine.”

Adam Wainwright is in a groove while Jack Flaherty searches for one. Alex Reyes looks as locked in as Tyler Webb does lost. To suggest the offense has been slow to resume its stride would claim it had found one before the shutdown, so things are pretty much back to normal there. But still there remain other reminders of the rub, and the hard truth is that's not going to change.

Certain starters won't be going as deep. Certain relievers will be off limits certain games. Even the regular position players are going to need a game off now and again, meaning that player you don't think deserves to be in the lineup is going to be the lineup from time to time, perhaps more than you like.

The Cardinals are 7-8 and almost a quarter season behind their peers. They're 5-5 against division foes and 5-5 since they were freed from what was hopefully their final quarantine.

It's impossible to know for sure if this is encouraging or a sign that the bottom is going to drop out. We will find out soon enough. As Yogi Berra liked to say, it's getting late early.