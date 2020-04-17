Benson: Going one-on-one with Michael Jordan will always be something to remember

The assignment from Bloomington Pantagraph sports editor Bryan Bloodworth in late April 1988 was to go to Chicago and do a feature story on Doug Collins. The Illinois State legend was in his second year as the Chicago Bulls' head coach, guiding the team to a 50-win season.
Having talked to Collins before on a couple of his visits to Bloomington-Normal, one thing was certain — he would remember you. Collins never forgets a face or name. The nervousness a reporter generally has when talking to a prominent person who doesn't know you would be gone.
Tim Hallam, a Normal native and ISU graduate, was the Bulls' director of public relations. Hallam was always good to The Pantagraph and made space in the Chicago Stadium press box for the Bulls' first-round playoff opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Collins was on the floor about 90 minutes before the game. He gave a big smile and, yes, remembered me. There was a lot on his mind, and he asked if we could do the interview after the game. No problem.
Hallam told me the media had a 45-minute pregame access to the locker room. I could talk to any of the players I wanted.
Naturally, there was one player I knew had to be interviewed.
I waited about 10 minutes after the locker room opened to the media, figuring to let a couple of the regular Bulls reporters get in there and then slide in unnoticed.
That didn't happen.
You had to descend steep steps from the court to get to the locker rooms at the Chicago Stadium. Surely, a player had tumbled down those steps at some point. You knew a reporter must have taken a nosedive. Thankfully, I was still in my 20s and carefully made it down in one piece.
The Bulls' locker room wasn't large. The building was almost 60 years old and didn't have the fancy locker rooms of today. In six years it would be torn down with the United Center being built across the street. Put 12 NBA basketball players in there and there wasn't much room for anyone else to move around without everyone looking at you.
When I opened the locker room door, panic immediately set in. There were no other reporters in the room. That wouldn't happen in today's media frenzy, but it did in 1988. The players peered up from their lockers at a guy they had never seen before.
I first talked to Sam Vincent and Brad Sellers, two players I had covered before in games against Illinois when they were in the Big Ten (Vincent at Michigan State and Sellers at Ohio State). That was a little bit of an icebreaker.
Trying to casually look around the room, I could see every player except one.
Where was Michael Jordan?
Jordan-mania was starting to grip the basketball world. He was 24 and in his fourth year with the Bulls. Jordan was coming off a dream regular season, winning the league scoring title. He eventually would be named the NBA's MVP. During the All-Star Game at Chicago Stadium a couple months earlier, Jordan put on a show by winning the all-time best dunk contest against Dominique Wilkins and then capturing game MVP honors.
Just when the thought raced that Jordan wasn't in the locker room, suddenly I spotted him. Jordan's locker was right behind the entrance door. Curled up in his cubicle with his eyes closed in a pre-game trance and listening to headphones was the world's greatest basketball player.
It was now or never time. Sheepishly, I slinked over to Jordan's locker. His eyes opened as he saw me. I stuck out my hand and introduced myself, telling him where I was from and that I was doing a story on Collins, who was big stuff in Central Illinois.
Jordan shook my hand and was very gracious. I sat down and we talked for about 10 minutes. Knowing he was an avid golfer, we chatted about him coming down to Normal some day for the D.A. Weibring fund-raiser for the ISU golf programs. He said he would like to do that if he could work it into his schedule. Unfortunately, that never happened.
There must have been something about that interview that inspired Jordan ... OK, maybe not. He went out that night and put 50 points on the Cavaliers. They always seemed to be his favorite punching bag in those days.
It would be three more years until Jordan led the Bulls to the first of six NBA championships in 1991. The final one will be part of an eagerly awaited 10-part documentary series called "The Last Dance" that begins at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Watching Michael Jordan perform his magic on a basketball court was something everyone remembers. "The Last Dance" will give Jordan fans a behind-the-scenes look at a dynasty in its final run.
For a 60-year-old reporter, it will be a trip down memory lane to when he went one-on-one for the biggest interview of his career.
