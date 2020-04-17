Benson: Going one-on-one with Michael Jordan will always be something to remember

Where was Michael Jordan?

Jordan-mania was starting to grip the basketball world. He was 24 and in his fourth year with the Bulls. Jordan was coming off a dream regular season, winning the league scoring title. He eventually would be named the NBA's MVP. During the All-Star Game at Chicago Stadium a couple months earlier, Jordan put on a show by winning the all-time best dunk contest against Dominique Wilkins and then capturing game MVP honors.

Just when the thought raced that Jordan wasn't in the locker room, suddenly I spotted him. Jordan's locker was right behind the entrance door. Curled up in his cubicle with his eyes closed in a pre-game trance and listening to headphones was the world's greatest basketball player.

It was now or never time. Sheepishly, I slinked over to Jordan's locker. His eyes opened as he saw me. I stuck out my hand and introduced myself, telling him where I was from and that I was doing a story on Collins, who was big stuff in Central Illinois.

Jordan shook my hand and was very gracious. I sat down and we talked for about 10 minutes. Knowing he was an avid golfer, we chatted about him coming down to Normal some day for the D.A. Weibring fund-raiser for the ISU golf programs. He said he would like to do that if he could work it into his schedule. Unfortunately, that never happened.