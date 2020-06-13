Benson: Reliving McGwire-Sosa HR chase from 1998 not same as Bulls seeking sixth title

MLB seems to take one step forward and two backwards in an effort to start the 2020 season. Pretty soon it will be three strikes and on to the NFL.
While baseball is still on our minds a little bit, another 30 for 30 ESPN documentary brings to life when the sport took center stage for something that happened on the field 22 years ago.
"Long Gone Summer" airs at 8 p.m. Sunday. It is a look at the 1998 home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa that mesmerized the sports world.
While "The Last Dance" recently celebrated the Chicago Bulls' sixth NBA championship earlier in 1998 and Michael Jordan's extraordinary career, will viewers see the McGwire-Sosa trip down memory lane in such a romantic vein?
Personally, I'm torn. So must be many St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs fans.
The historic HR duel to surpass Roger Maris' record of 61 homers was so cool to watch. The Cardinals' McGwire and Cubs' Sosa bashed balls out of parks like it was batting practice. It all seemed too good to be true.
Sadly, it was.
McGwire has admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs that season. Sosa hasn't been as forthright and probably never will. They weren't the only two players at the time doing so. Only three years later, Barry Bonds vaulted past McGwire with 73 dingers.
Yet that doesn't make McGwire and Sosa any less guilty.
I didn't watch a single minute of "LANCE," the Lance Armstrong-inspired two-part documentary that followed "The Last Dance" last month. It told the saga of the disgraced seven-time Tour de France winner and his blood-doping scandal.
Armstrong was a particular snake because he vehemently denied any drug use and railed at anyone who questioned him. Who wants to give that telecast any ratings?
Maybe because in Central Illinois we were right in the middle of the McGwire-Sosa showdown and it was part of the American pastime, watching it will seem a little less dirty.
Is what McGwire, Sosa, Bonds and countless others did in the late 1990s and early 2000s any worse than the 2017 Houston Astros and 2018 Boston Red Sox stealing signs en route to World Series championships?
After all, cheating is cheating.
Getting up early to watch the Korea Baseball Organization telecasts isn't on my things to do in the morning. Even if you love baseball and want to see any live game being played, that is a stretch for most fans.
Seeing the excitement from the 1998 McGwire-Sosa long-ball duel — even if it wasn't totally legit — could bring back a little joy to what is missing this summer.
Early reviews of "Long Gone Summer" have been mixed. Some give it a thumb's up, while others believe it doesn't delve into the PED-usage angle enough.
Guess the only way to find out is to watch. The nostalgia won't be there like it was with MJ.
Yet, looking back, the memories at the time were pretty sweet. That's not all bad, right?
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge (CBS, 2 p.m., Sunday): Maybe restart of season will be just what Jordan Spieth needs to get his career restarted near his hometown of Dallas. However, Rory McIlroy is looming near the top.
NASCAR: Dixie Vodka 400 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. Sunday): It's been pedal to the metal with eight race in the last 29 days. Time for Jimmie Johnson to get a win in his last season.
Jim Benson's favorite stories from 2019
Sports reporter Jim Benson picks some memorable writes from this year. From covering the Illinois State basketball team to a golf professional retiring after being in the Bloomington-Normal Community for 28 seasons to a wonderful tribute to a devoted Normal West fan to Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy supporting the local Red Cross, 2019 was full of a little bit of everything. Thanks for reading.
Illinois State basketball player Keyshawn Evans wanted Melinda and Wes Johnson, his "surrogate" parents in Normal, with him on Senior Day alon…
On the day the press box at Maxwell Park was dedicated in Charlie Crabtree's honor, the Normal West softball players could hear their favorite…
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was in high demand after helping the Bears win the NFC North Division title. Coming to Normal for a dinner …
Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller didn't like what he saw from his team during the 2018-19 season as the Redbirds finished a dis…
When Laura Provost arrived as the head professional at the Illinois State Golf Course in 1992, she thought it would only be for a couple years…
Contact Jim Benson at jbenson@pantagraph.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!