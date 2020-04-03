Benson: White Sox fans will miss Ed Farmer's dry wit along with 'Light it up!' home run call

Farmer shined when he was working with Rooney, a consummate play-by-play guy who knew how to set up his sidekick. Like many former players, Farmer wasn't quite as good as the No. 1 guy. It's a difficult transition. The best play-by-play voices let the analyst dissect the action.

Too often Farmer, like many former players, wanted to do the analyst job as well as the play-by-play duties. Once a ballplayer always a ballplayer.

That didn't seem to bother his partner for the last 12 years, Darrin Jackson. In fact, Farmer and Jackson used to zing barbs back and forth at each other like two brothers bickering. It was easy to tell they liked each other and were comfortable talking as if they were sitting in the upper deck watching the game by themselves.

With the White Sox in the midst of a huge rebuild the last couple years, that only made the announcers' jobs more difficult trying to hold the attention of listeners. Farmer and Jackson did their best to keep the broadcasts entertaining, but also informative.

The fact the White Sox made some moves this winter to strengthen the roster and go from rebuilding to contending — whenever this season gets started — makes the news of Farmer's passing all the more difficult.