Big Ten postpones fall sports including football because of COVID-19

On Saturday, the Big Ten indefinitely froze its training camp protocols in the acclimatization period with helmets only and no pads or contact. The league had previously announced a revised 10-game, conference-only schedule. In the preseason, six football teams in the league were forced to halt voluntary workouts at some point due to COVID-19 issues, including an outbreak involving 30-plus athletes and staffers at Rutgers and a seriously-ill player at Indiana, while other schools continued training despite high positive case totals. The Big Ten also had summer virus issues with non-football teams. Illinois had 23 total positive tests among its athletes in the summer.

“My opinion is first off I thought we should start when we started," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday in a Zoom interview prior to the announcement. "There’s a reason we had that date; we did a lot of planning to do it. Right now, if there’s something that causes us to pause, I would say we pause instead of cancel unless there is strong evidence that says, ‘It can’t get better. We can’t deal with this. We know it right now before we start.’ We play football. You would like to have a chance to at least play football first and then we see that doesn’t work. There’s a reason why we have our dates set the way we did and nothing has changed since then to change it now."