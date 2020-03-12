Big Ten Tournament canceled 20 minutes before Thursday’s games were set to start

The Big Ten Tournament was canceled over coronavirus fears, with Rutgers and Michigan players ordered to leave the court fewer than 20 minutes before tipoff Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The conference announced in a statement that the Big Ten "will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.“

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

Michigan players ran onto the court, jokingly pointing to an empty arena and waving their arms, pretending a crowd was cheering them on. Rutgers and the Wolverines were warming up with 23 minutes before tipoff before the court was cleared.

Referees also walked off the court.

Media members and Big Ten staffers remained courtside working as a voice over the loud speakers announced the cancellation.