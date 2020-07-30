Blackhawks ban fans from wearing Native American headdresses to their games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Blackhawks took a step toward removing their use of Native American symbols, banning fans from entering games and other team-related events while wearing Native American-style headdresses or costumes.

The team said it also will expand on partnerships with Native American groups and work on ways to incorporate indigenous culture into the organization.

In a message directed to fans, the Hawks said: “As we prepare to return to play and represent you in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, we want our fans to be very clear on what it means to be part of the Blackhawks family, regardless of whether we can be together in the arena. We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and after extensive and meaningful conversations with our Native American partners, we have decided to formalize those expectations.

“Moving forward, headdresses will be prohibited for fans entering Blackhawks-sanctioned events or the United Center when Blackhawks home games resume. These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their Tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear.”