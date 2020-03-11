Blackhawks players aren’t sharing pens for autographs to guard against the coronavirus, but they don’t want to see games played without fans

Asked about the prospect of playing in an empty United Center, Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton said the Rockford IceHogs “played on some Tuesday nights in the American League,” a humorous reference to sparsely attended AHL games when he coached the Hawks farm team.

“It’s not ideal,” Colliton said. “The fans are a huge part of what makes the game and the league special, particularly in Chicago. But that’s why we have experts who are educated and make those decisions.”

Connor Murphy said it was “crazy to hear” about the NBA’s contingency plans for a coronavirus spread, including the possibility of playing games without fans.

“It would be crazy to hear an anthem at the United Center without the cheers,” Murphy said. “But that’s out of our control. We play under whatever circumstances, but that would be really hard because the fans are the most important part.”

Another component is at stake for Hawks players: personal risk.