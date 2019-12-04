8 bobblehead nights highlight 2020 St. Louis Cardinals promotions schedule

Eight bobbleheads and seven replica jerseys are among the over 50 giveaways scheduled for Busch Stadium this season as part of the St. Louis Cardinals 2020 promotions schedule.

The reigning National League Central Division champion Cardinals will have giveaways for ticketed-fans in more than half of their home games. The promotions schedule can be seen at cardinals.com/promotions.

Included among the fan favorite promotions are giveaways for guests of all ages including eight bobbleheads, seven replica jerseys and more than a dozen other wearable items, as well as newly-designed, high demand items from last season such as a Cardinals Crossbody Purse (May 10), a "YADI" Cardinals Tumbler (May 29), a Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive (August 9), and a Cardinals Hockey Sweater (August 14).

In June, the Cardinals will host their first-ever Cardinals Alumni Weekend. To celebrate, fans will take home a Ted Simmons Bobblehead (June 19), an Adult Mystery "Players Weekend" Jersey (June 20), and a Cardinals Belt (June 21).

Annual promotional dates for the Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game and Edward Jones Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, and Saturday, August 29, respectively.