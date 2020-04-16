Bobby Wagner? Michael Thomas? Matt Forte? Recent history says star power should be available to the Bears with picks Nos. 43 and 50.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bears enter next week’s NFL draft proceedings with seven selections -- but for the second consecutive year, general manager Ryan Pace doesn’t own a first-round pick. And as a whole, the Bears have only two selections in the top 150.

That will add an element of pressure to the ongoing effort to upgrade the roster. The team’s margin for error is slim. Still, the Bears have expressed confidence they can make a splash with the two picks they have for Night 2 of the draft -- a pair of second-round selections at Nos. 43 and 50.

So how should Bears fans properly set their expectations for the kind of players the Bears might be able to land with those picks? To help establish a best-case scenario, here’s our list of the 10 best players selected in the 43-50 range in the 21st century. For a fully realistic view, we offer a snapshot of the last 20 players selected specifically at No. 43 and No. 50.

1. Bobby Wagner, selected No. 47 overall by the Seahawks in 2012