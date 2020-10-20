BOWLING HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women — Cynthia Howell had the high women's game 279. Chelsie Finch had the high women's series 666. Cynthia Howell 660. Kendra Griffin 639-603-245. Mandie Dietz 633-604-224. Alyssa Bird 612-223. Cassidy Waltens 588-216. Taylor Bird 570-200. Chrystal Madnigal 569-218. Autum Christy 563-206. Vonna Mears 563-245. Diane McGee 549. Trinity Bush 546-204. Trisha Swartz 542. Connie Sargeant 539-200. Cassandra Anderson 527-204. Mary Patel 525-221. Chelsie Finch 235. Jewet Meeks 224.
Men — Ron Snyder and Gabe Howell had the high men's game 278. Tom Adcock had the high men's series 732. Ron Snyder 728. Pat Hilligoss 724-251. Tom Adcock 717-266. Darrell Bean 715-268. Britt Sturgeon 715-256. Gabe Howell 710. Clayton Griffin 709. AJ Berry 701-258. Tim Fury 701-249. James Box 697-259. Rob Baser 695-257. Josh Hudson 693-253. Stan Rhodes 693-270. Kyle Holliday 687-267. Jim Holliday 687. Brian Allen 686-257. Chris Lacy 680-244. Terrence Cloyd 679-247. Chris Allen 674. Bill Barnett 268. Tim Kuhns 268. Tom Adcock 266. Marty Bradshaw 267. Rick McVey 266. Jason Finley 265. Joe Laranee 257. Jason Queen 256. Brandon Roberts 249. Kyle Atchason 247. Matt Murbarger 247. Lyes Miller 246. Eric Dudley 246. Russ Askins 245. Brenden Kuhns 244.
