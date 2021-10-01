HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
9/25
Women — Hannah Moore had the high women's game 259 and also had the high women's series 678. Kendra Griffin 650. Kendra Griffin 238-217-203. Cynthia Howell 224-212. Annette Topps 223. Vonna Mears 215. Bobbie Young 208. Heather Steele 202. Haley Scribner 201. Alyssa Bird 201. Kristi Snyder 201.
Men — Marty Bradshaw had the high men's game 290 and also had the high men's series 763. Rob Baser 762-752. Jon Alford 760. Bill Barnett 752. Brad Bagley 735. Gabe Howell 726. Tom Adcock 723. Brandon Roberts 722. Wayne Lingafelter 719. Trace Wade 717. Kyle Atchason 716. Larry Larsen 713. Doug Teague 711. Jack Vandeventer 702. Kyle Atchason 288. Gabe Howell 279. Adam Deetz 278. Trace Wade 278. Brad Bagley 276. Jon Alford 275. Rob Baser 269-268-267-257. Larry Larsen 269. Bill Barnett 268-255. Steve Shae 268. Doug Teague 268. Mike Houran 267. Derek Bradshaw 264. Tom Adcock 262. Travis Sumpter 260. Chris Young 258. Jack Vandeventer 258. Ron Snyder 258. Larry Larsen 258. Wayne Lingafelter 257. Mike Wilcox 257. Phil Barry 257. Garry Davis 255.
BANTAMS
YOUTH BOWLING SCORES
9/25
Boys -- Mason Griffin 324-124-105-85. Kane Alford 314-124-105-85.
PREPS
Girls -- Emma York 333-121.
JUNIOR/MAJORS
Boys -- Lucas Boyd 609.
Girls -- Angelina Madrigal 193.