Breaking down the contract details for Bears’ latest addition, former Illinois State QB Tre Roberson

CHICAGO — Tre Roberson, the all-star cornerback from the CFL who signed with the Bears last week, received $215,000 guaranteed in his two-year contract.

The Bears signed the former Illinois State quarterback after he spent two seasons playing cornerback for the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL, becoming one of the best at his position in the league.

He’s an interesting addition for the Bears, who lack depth at the position and likely will consider other moves in free agency and the draft at cornerback. Roberson worked out for 12 NFL teams since the start of January and had contract offers from nine of them.

Here is a breakdown of the two-year, $1.235 million contract:

2020

$75,000 signing bonus

$510,000 base salary ($140,000 fully guaranteed)

$25,000 workout bonus

$393,000 base salary split (if he’s on injured reserve)

Total cash: $610,000 ($215,000 guaranteed)

2021