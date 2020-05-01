Brennen Davis, the Chicago Cubs’ 3rd-ranked prospect, is finding ways to stay in shape in Arizona — while also getting in lots of golf

With nearly all of the Cubs minor-league position players no longer in town, Davis said he hits with friends from the Rangers, Giants and Mariners organizations.

“It’s nice to see different swings,” he said.

But missing the camaraderie of his teammates presents a challenge for Davis, who appeared likely to start the 2020 season at Class A Myrtle Beach.

“It’s tough to keep that mentality of staying ready for a regular season,” Davis admitted. “You’ve got to keep that mentality that the season could start next week. You can’t check out and go into an offseason mode. You’ve got to bring it every day to get better.”

Davis had many reasons to look forward to spring training before the coronavirus caused the Cubs to close their facility in Mesa, about six minutes from his apartment.

After devoting a large portion of last spring and extended spring training to revamping his hitting approach -- which included moving off the plate -- Davis arrived at Class A South Bend on May 25 and reached base safely in his first 16 games.