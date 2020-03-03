Bryant ruling: Cubs did nothing 'nefarious'

The players' association has been critical of teams' actions that have delayed eligibility for salary arbitration and free agency. Union head Tony Clark has said the matter will be brought up in bargaining for the labor contract that follows the current deal, which expires in December 2021.

"Epstein's explanations cannot be discounted as pretextual or dishonest. While other baseball people could certainly have decided that Bryant should have been put on the opening day roster, Epstein had bases in both fact and reason for reaching a different conclusion," Irvings wrote.

“He had a philosophy of player development that he had followed at that point for 14 years as the person in ultimate control of baseball operations at two big-market baseball clubs,” the decision said. "The association was not able to produce a single example before or since of a first-year minor league player whom Epstein brought up in September or of a true rookie who started the season on the 25-player roster. The association is correct that Bryant's minor league and spring training numbers were exceptional, even unprecedented, but it cannot be said that consistent adherence to a philosophy that had proven successful is evidence of bad faith motivation."