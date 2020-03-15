Bulls and Blackhawks will pay United Center employees through the remainder of the scheduled season after coronavirus shutdowns

The Bulls and Blackhawks will pay their staff of approximately 1,200 game-day employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season, both teams announced Saturday.
The future for employees at the United Center had been uncertain in recent days since the sports world came to a sudden halt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA was the first American sports league to suspend its season after a player tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The NHL and other leagues followed suit the next day.
“Our employees, whether they be front-office staff or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family,” a joint statement from Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz read. “And we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.”
Teams and players around the NBA have stepped up in recent days to provide assistance for arena workers who were left hanging by the indefinite suspension of games.
Several players -- Kevin Love of the Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Blake Griffin of the Pistons and Zion Williamson of the Pelicans, among others -- have pledged to donate money to help support staff in their respective cities during this sudden shift.
Jazz forward Rudy Gobert, the first player to test positive for COVID-19, pledged to donate $500,000 to part-time employees at the arena and coronavirus relief services in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.
A few teams and ownership groups, who have far more resources and deeper pockets than even the players, also have announced plans or intentions to pick up the slack.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed his plans hours after the season was suspended. The Cavaliers plan to compensate all Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse employees as if every game and event were still taking place. The Suns are guaranteeing part-time and hourly workers at their arena full compensation for their remaining home games. And the Warriors have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund for their arena employees.
