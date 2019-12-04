Can Mitch Trubisky handle the pressure? 3 keys for the Bears on Thursday night against the Cowboys

The Bears have a chance to extend their winning streak to three Thursday night when the Cowboys visit Soldier Field. It won’t be easy. The Cowboys come to town holding an identical 6-6 record. But they also have the chess pieces on both sides of the ball to make this an uncomfortable matchup for Matt Nagy’s team. For the Bears to climb over .500, here are three keys to the game.

1. Handle the pressure.

Pregame analysis: If the Bears offense has any prayer of replicating the success it had on Thanksgiving, it starts with controlling the Cowboys defensive line. Under coordinator Rod Marinelli, the Cowboys have found ways to consistently create pressure with a four-man rush. Robert Quinn leads the team with 9\u00bd sacks. Fellow defensive end Demarcus Lawrence has 30 sacks over the last three seasons. Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helrich has labeled the Cowboys’ front four as “elite, elite, elite.” “Every O-line gets beat by these guys,” Helfrich said. “Every quarterback gets sacked by these guys and gets hit by these guys. You have to weather that storm.” The Bears will have to be sound in pass protection all night. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will have to be poised under duress, climbing the pocket to make throws downfield and taking off to run when necessary. It will be a much greater challenge this week for Trubisky to stay sharp with his timing and rhythm. Can he handle all that comes at him?