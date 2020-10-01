Charleston and Eastern Illinois graduate Riley McInerney has running in his blood

For former Eastern Illinois distance runner Riley McInerney, running has always been in his blood.
McInerney practically grew up around the sport. His father John, was a former All-American cross country runner at Eastern Illinois before becoming a successful high school and college cross country coach (also at EIU).
In high school, the Charleston native was a state champion and wooed by several larger programs to compete before deciding to stay in town and follow in his father's footsteps of running at EIU.
That experience opened the eyes of the younger McInerney to a whole new world. He said he was able to travel all around the country while in college, and got his first taste of the bigger world outside of Charleston at the NCAA West Regional in track in 2016 at the University of Kansas.
"I was racing against All-Americans and watched future national champions compete," McInerney said. "The following year I flew to the Mt. SAC Relays in Los Angeles and was racing against professionals and also watched a few Olympians race. That meet really showed me a firsthand look at professional racing."
Yes, that is correct; professional racing, and not the NASCAR variety. There is a professional circuit for distance runners.
McInerney currently lives in Providence, Rhode Island, where he trains with a semi-professional team called New England Distance.
"Our team is part of an organization that provides coaching and tutoring to middle school students in a low-funded area of the state," he said.
He said the professional distance running circuit is not all that different than what you see at the collegiate level. Sometimes they're running together at some of the elite level events.
"Most of the track meets we compete at are collegiate meets that we are able to compete in," McInerney said. "There are several "seasons" and options in the post-collegiate running circuit. Cross Country, indoor track and outdoor track are all seasons we compete in, but there is also a very competitive road racing circuit.
"The road races offer the most prize money and the distances range from the mile up to the marathon and even ultra-marathon."
An All-Ohio Valley Conference and All-Region performer in cross country during his days at EIU, McInerney has turned some of his focus to work he can do on the track.
"My main focus has been track races, focusing on middle distances from the mile up to the 5000 meter run," he said. "I'm planning on running a few cross country races and some road races in the fall before the track season starts. My first year with the team, I competed in a few indoor races in Boston, at Boston University and Harvard."
While he had success in both cross country and distance running in track events as a Panther, it was his work in one of the unique track events that helped punch his ticket to the NCAA Regionals. McInerney advanced to the NCAA West Regional three times during his career in the steeplechase, including setting the school record in the event. His focus now is training for that event.
"My long term goal with my running career is to compete at the US Nationals Meet, the main focus being the Olympic Trials," McInerney said. "My best steeplechase time from college was close to an Olympic Trials qualifier, so my sights are set on qualifying for the 2021 trials, and then qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Trials Finals in the steeplechase."
The Olympic Trials may seem like a long way away for the kid who grew up around running in Charleston. He does look back fondly at the memories made while helping the Panthers win several OVC Championships during his time.
"It's very hard for me to just choose one memory from my time at EIU. I would have to say it's a three-way tie between each of the team titles we won on the track while I was there," he said. "The relationships I built with my teammates were the most important part of my collegiate career and being able to celebrate numerous team titles with them was the greatest feeling in the world."
Just like the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic also played an impact on the professional running circuit and McIerney's progress towards his goal.
"COVID put a halt to almost all races since early April," he said. "As unfortunate as that was, there was a silver lining for me. The training I'm currently under is much different than what I did in college, and in distance running it can take 1-to-2 years for your body to adjust to a new training system. So without any racing, I have extra time to just focus solely on training and let my body adapt to the new training system. It has been frustrating not to race, but my fitness has been steadily improving as I gear up for some races this fall. My plan is to start racing again in mid-to-late September."
With a racing schedule for the remainder of 2020 quickly approaching, McInerney does know that the professional running life will not last forever. In fact, the former OVC Scholar-Athlete already has his future plan in focus, combining his love of teaching and running into a career.
"After I'm done competing I look forward to coaching," he said. "I've enjoyed the various coaching positions I've had and want to continue down that path. I've coached at middle school, high school and collegiate levels, and I would really like to become a college cross country and track coach. I very much enjoyed teaching and coaching, but I love the atmosphere of a collegiate athletics team and working with dedicated and committed athletes at that level."
