Charleston and Eastern Illinois graduate Riley McInerney has running in his blood

"My long term goal with my running career is to compete at the US Nationals Meet, the main focus being the Olympic Trials," McInerney said. "My best steeplechase time from college was close to an Olympic Trials qualifier, so my sights are set on qualifying for the 2021 trials, and then qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Trials Finals in the steeplechase."

The Olympic Trials may seem like a long way away for the kid who grew up around running in Charleston. He does look back fondly at the memories made while helping the Panthers win several OVC Championships during his time.

"It's very hard for me to just choose one memory from my time at EIU. I would have to say it's a three-way tie between each of the team titles we won on the track while I was there," he said. "The relationships I built with my teammates were the most important part of my collegiate career and being able to celebrate numerous team titles with them was the greatest feeling in the world."

Just like the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic also played an impact on the professional running circuit and McIerney's progress towards his goal.