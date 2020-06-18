Chicago Bears and Bulls make Juneteenth an organization-wide holiday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The reaction to the police killing of George Floyd was immediate and impactful, sparking protests nationwide and causing a reassessment of race in America.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed after a police encounter turned violent, and officer David Chauvin knelt on his Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Bystanders filmed the event and posted it to social media. Floyd’s death has led to a reckoning in cities across the country. In response, civilians have hit the streets, posted on social media and made donations.

Celebrities, athletes and organizations have released statements and made gestures to show their care for the black community as well -- and that extends to Chicago. The Bears and Bulls took first steps toward organizational change, making Juneteenth a paid holiday for all staff going forward as part of an effort to be more inclusive workplaces. The Bulls will also make Election Day a company holiday.

On Juneteenth, which commemorates the official end of slavery in America on June 19, 1865, the offices of the Bears and Bulls will be closed Friday. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, slaves in territories under Confederate rule weren’t freed until Union forces won the Civil War.