Chicago Bears are interested in former Saints offensive lineman Larry Warford, who was cut Friday

The Bears added veteran Ted Ginn Jr. to the mix last week, a speed receiver who figures to contribute this season. And now the team is believed to have at least some interest in another former Saints player.
A league source said the Bears are at least considering pursuing guard Larry Warford, whom the Saints cut Friday, clearing a spot for first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz and considerable salary-cap space at the same time.
Warford, who turns 29 next month, was selected to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons, all with the Saints, after spending the first four years of his career with the Lions.
The Bears signed Seahawks 2016 first-round pick Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract for the minimum, and general manager Ryan Pace said the plan was to have him work at right guard after he spent the majority of his career in Seattle at right tackle. Pace indicated the team liked Ifedi when he came out of college, and the team is optimistic he will be a good fit. The Bears also have Rashaad Coward, who started 10 games last season after Kyle Long was injured, and Alex Bars, the former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame.
Warford was due to earn a base salary of $7.65 million in the final season of a four-year, $34 million, contract. The Saints already paid him a $750,000 roster bonus, and he is going to count $5.125 million in dead money against their cap.
The Saints chose to invest on the offensive line in the draft, which made Warford expendable. Coach Sean Payton told New Orleans media after the draft that Warford was “going to have to compete” for his spot. Obviously that opportunity didn’t materialize, and now he’s a free agent when many teams are either set at most positions or have spent the majority of their free-agent money.
Warford has been a model of durability throughout his career, starting 101 regular-season games in seven seasons.
What’s unknown right now is what kind of marketplace there will be for Warford. Pace has acted quickly to scoop up players in the past, pouncing on the chance to sign guard Josh Sitton after the Packers released him in 2016. Like Warford, Sitton reached three Pro Bowls while in Green Bay and was added as an alternate following his first season with the Bears.
