Chicago Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe has a special gratitude for 1 person during National Nurses Week — his mom, who inspires his ideas of a post-NFL career in medicine

Abiola has been a nurse at hospitals and nursing homes and for in-home patients and currently works as a charge nurse in admissions at Georgia Regional Hospital, a state facility that provides mental health care, where she helps make sure all new patients are tested for the virus.

She said working during this time is “very challenging” as she and her fellow nurses try to protect the patients and themselves from the virus and sometimes deal with limited staff when workers show symptoms. Every day, she takes off her uniform as soon as she steps in the door to her home and washes it. She tries to keep her distance from family members to protect them. And she deals with the worry of where the situation is headed.

“I don’t think anybody would say they’re past that point (of worry) because it’s every day we keep hearing different things,” she said. “Right now I’m still worried because we hear this news that it’s coming back again sometime in the summer or fall. The virus is going to evolve, and things like that. We don’t know what we’re dealing with. It’s a constant worry every day, but we just go to work and pray. And so far things are good.”

Joel, a self-proclaimed “mama’s boy” even at age 24, checks in with her every day, though he doesn’t always ask her many details about dealing with the pandemic.