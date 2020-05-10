Chicago Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe has a special gratitude for 1 person during National Nurses Week — his mom, who inspires his ideas of a post-NFL career in medicine

Abiola Iyiegbuniwe took night nursing shifts as she was raising her four boys.
She went to work at 10 p.m. and made it home in time to get her kids ready for school. Sleep came in the middle of the day, before she had to pick them up from school or activities. Then she helped with homework, put them to bed and headed to work again.
Relief came, she said, when her two oldest sons finally were able to drive and transport themselves around.
“It wasn’t easy, but we made it through,” she said.
Mother’s Day this year falls right in the middle of the May 6-12 National Nurses Week, an especially significant time to offer gratitude given the challenges medical professionals face because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bears inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe always has felt that gratitude for a woman who is both to him. Abiola supported his football career by taking him to practices and out-of-state football camps when he was young, and she inspires his ideas for a post-NFL career in medicine even now.
“For me, I’ve always known and had that appreciation (for nurses) because I’ve been around her,” he said. “For most of the people who might not know, this (crisis) has probably opened their eyes more. You just hope for the best. But you do appreciate how serious the profession is and how people put their lives at risk for others.”
Abiola has been a nurse at hospitals and nursing homes and for in-home patients and currently works as a charge nurse in admissions at Georgia Regional Hospital, a state facility that provides mental health care, where she helps make sure all new patients are tested for the virus.
She said working during this time is “very challenging” as she and her fellow nurses try to protect the patients and themselves from the virus and sometimes deal with limited staff when workers show symptoms. Every day, she takes off her uniform as soon as she steps in the door to her home and washes it. She tries to keep her distance from family members to protect them. And she deals with the worry of where the situation is headed.
“I don’t think anybody would say they’re past that point (of worry) because it’s every day we keep hearing different things,” she said. “Right now I’m still worried because we hear this news that it’s coming back again sometime in the summer or fall. The virus is going to evolve, and things like that. We don’t know what we’re dealing with. It’s a constant worry every day, but we just go to work and pray. And so far things are good.”
Joel, a self-proclaimed “mama’s boy” even at age 24, checks in with her every day, though he doesn’t always ask her many details about dealing with the pandemic.
“You’ve seen the numbers of cases and deaths, so it is a little bit scary when I think how close she is to it,” Joel said. “But I know she does a good job of being careful and taking all of the right steps to shield herself from getting infected by it.”
Before Joel was the Bears’ fourth-round draft pick in 2018, he was pre-med at Western Kentucky. Biology and medicine always interested him after watching the careers of his mom and dad, Emmanuel, who is the director for public health at California State-San Marcos.
Abiola came to the United States from Nigeria to be with her husband in 1993. She had a degree in microbiology in Nigeria and decided to go to school to become a nurse once in the U.S. -- a career that would give her the financial means and flexibility to help raise their family.
“It was survival,” she said of trying to work and study to be a nurse at the same time.
For a time, it seemed as if Joel would follow his parents straight into medicine, but then his football career took off at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. Their second son earned a full ride to Western Kentucky -- the only one of the four boys to play in college -- and he became a first-team All-Conference USA selection his junior year. Abiola was uncertain about that path when her son battled injuries as a senior in high school and freshman in college, but she let him make the decision.
“He has this strong will where if he wants to do something, he doesn’t give up. … You can’t talk him out of it,” Abiola said. “We said, ‘If it’s the will of God, he will see you through.’ I just left it for him, left it to God, prayed for him and supported him.”
She is, of course, delighted to see it pay off.
She watched Joel play in a few Bears games already, and her son hopes she’ll see more this year, including one in Atlanta on Sept. 27, should football resume by then. Mostly a special teamer his first two seasons, Joel could be pushed into a bigger backup role after the Bears lost some depth at inside linebacker this offseason.
He wants to have as long an NFL career as possible but maintains his goal of pursuing medicine one day. While that doesn’t involve studying now, he said he tries to make hospital visits when he can. And he also has his mom to turn to for inspiration.
“She has shaped me into the man I am,” Joel said. “I’ve always been super close with my mom, and she always has showed me the way to live your life and how to treat people. She’s been everything to me.”
