Chicago Bears players could start reporting to Halas Hall on Tuesday as the NFL gives the green light for training camps

The union also has requested that all preseason games be canceled this summer and is seeking additional financial protections for players who come down with coronavirus and opt-out protections for those who feel unsafe playing under the current conditions.

The league has proposed a two-game preseason schedule.

In a call with media on Friday, the NFLPA openly expressed some of the concerns it still has in setting camps up in a safe manner.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, a center for the Cleveland Browns, stressed the players’ anxieties and questions about remaining safe in a full contact sport that, with full 90-man rosters, would have more than 2,800 players reporting to camp soon.

As an offensive lineman, Tretter knows the dynamics of his job will be riskier this year.

“At this time more than any, I have a very dangerous job,” he said. “This is going to be a battle of risk mitigation and providing opportunities for guys to make safe decisions.”

To reduce injury risks, players have asked for aid in creating a proper ramp-up period to get in optimal football shape after an offseason in which no one was able to train in a traditional fashion.