Chicago Bears push back practice 4 hours after a snafu involving delivery of their COVID-19 tests

Expect the unexpected.

That’s been Matt Nagy’s mantra for the Chicago Bears throughout 2020 as the team has navigated through COVID-19. On Wednesday, Nagy and the Bears dealt with another unexpected twist, forced to change their schedule after a glitch in the transport of the team’s COVID-19 tests.

According to an NFL spokesman, the Bears’ COVID-19 tests from Tuesday were never delivered to the lab for results, forcing the entire team to re-test Wednesday morning. That has left Nagy, his coaching staff and his players in limbo as they await the results on the latest round of tests.

The Bears were originally scheduled to practice at 1:10 p.m. at Halas Hall but instead moved their on-field work back to 5:10 p.m. and will now practice inside the Walter Payton Center after sundown.

The league spokesman stressed that the Bears were not at fault in the snafu and that the tests were lost by a third-party courier. With an abundance of caution, the Bears and the NFL agreed to delay the team’s Wednesday activities at Halas Hall until re-testing could be performed and results turned around.

Nagy is scheduled to meet with the media at 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon and figures to provide more details on his team’s latest schedule adjustments.

