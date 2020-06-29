Chicago Bears season-ticket holders can receive a full refund for 2020 tickets, but team remains hopeful some fans will be permitted at Soldier Field this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Bears are hopeful to have some fans at Soldier Field for home games this season, but the club announced Monday that season-ticket holders can get full refunds for 2020 without the loss of future privileges.

In a letter sent to season-ticket holders, the Bears said they are still formulating a plan for the season under COVID-19 guidelines created by the city, state and NFL. They fell short of guaranteeing there will be any fans at home games.

“The presence of and the exact number of fans that will be allowed into Soldier Field has not yet been determined,” the club said. “Our hope is to build a model that provides the opportunity to see the Bears play this fall to as many Season Ticket Holders as possible. We will communicate your options as soon as a plan is finalized.

“Given all of the current uncertainties, we want to inform you that one option will be to provide you a full refund for the 2020 season while still retaining your ability to renew your season tickets in 2021 in your same seat location.”