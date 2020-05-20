Chicago Cubs are cutting salaries for non-playing employees, from manager David Ross on down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Two months into the shutdown of the 2020 season, the Cubs have instituted pay cuts throughout the organization, a source said Wednesday.

Employees in the baseball operations and business operations departments and those with uniform employee contracts (UECs) -- which includes manager David Ross and his coaches, scouts, minor-league managers and coaches and other non-playing personnel -- are all affected by the salary reductions.

The percentage of the cuts vary, with higher-salaried employees receiving cuts of up to 35%, the source said, while the majority of the cuts are 20% or lower.

Baseball operations President Theo Epstein and business operations President Crane Kenney are at the high end and already had their salaries reduced before the latest action.

Cubs employees have been told there will be no furloughs at least through June. ESPN first reported the salary cuts.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred informed teams in late April he would suspend UECs in May, giving teams the option of furloughing employees or reducing their pay. Most teams agreed to continue paying employees through May, but with the season still on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, some are expected to make cuts beginning in June.