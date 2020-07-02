Chicago Cubs expand COVID-19 testing to the families of players and coaches

Epstein understands that, despite the team’s efforts, there are no guarantees everyone will avoid the virus.

“The pandemic is in control of the whole world right now,” Epstein said. “This is merely an exercise to see if we can put on a baseball season safely, and so it deserves all of our best efforts. Full attention is the responsibility that we take very seriously.

“And we know that if it turns out that we can’t put on a baseball season safely, then we won’t proceed. But for now, we move forward.”

Epstein praised Hottovy for sharing his experience and for his desire to help others. He said Hottovy, 38, “sounded like an elderly person, fighting for his breath” during his battle.

“We hope that by sharing his story, it provides a stark and sobering reminder for all of us in the industry to take this extremely seriously,” Epstein said. “We’re responsible not only for our own health and well-being, but for everybody in the game and their families, players, staff, media and fans.”

Epstein also confirmed the Cubs have formed a diversity committee that held its first meeting, less than a month after he stated his intention to do so in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned his own hiring methods.