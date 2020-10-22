Chicago Cubs legend Andre Dawson awarded 1st Curt Flood Award, honoring his contributions to player freedom in free agency

Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson, who earned the 1987 National League Most Valuable Player award with the Chicago Cubs, was named recipient of the first Curt Flood Award by the Major League Players Association.

The players voted on the award, named in honor of Flood, a St. Louis Cardinals legend who waged a historical court battle against Major League Baseball’s reserve system 50 years ago. The award was designed to honor “a former player, living or deceased, who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the Players Association and advancement of players' rights.”

“It’s pristine in a sense,” Dawson said in a videotape. “And it’s an accolade that I put up there with anything that I’ve achieved in this game because of what it represents and the player it’s named after.”

Prior to joining the Cubs, Dawson batted .284 with 20 home runs in 1986. He received only one contract offer — albeit at a pay cut — from the Montreal Expos.

Dawson preferred to play for a National League team with a grass surface to aid his ailing knees. So he went to the Cubs and told them he would sign for whatever was offered.