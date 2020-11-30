Chicago Cubs promote Jeff Greenberg and Craig Breslow to assistant GM positions

Jed Hoyer, in one of his first duties as Chicago Cubs president, promoted 15 members of his baseball operations department — but is still looking for a general manager.

Jeff Greenberg and Craig Breslow were both named assistant GMs, joining Randy Bush. Greenberg, who joined the organization in 2012, recently served as director of pro scouting and baseball operations.

Greenberg, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Law School, interned at Major League Baseball’s labor relations department and with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Breslow, who pitched in the majors for 12 seasons, will serve as the vice president of pitching in addition to his assistant GM duties. He enters his third season with the Cubs and served last season as the director of pitching/special assistant to the president and GM. Breslow graduated from Yale University in 2002 with a degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry.