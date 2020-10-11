Chicago Cubs roster outlook for 2021: Who will return and who will be gone?

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? This is predicated on whether the Cubs can acquire at least one dependable starter via trade. The Cubs are expected to buy him out for $10 million and try to work out an agreement with him for 2021.

Alec Mills

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Mills developed into a capable starter at the back end of the rotation. He will need to improve against left-handed hitters but has shown a strong desire to learn.

Adbert Alzolay

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? His last two appearances -- 15 strikeouts in nine innings -- give him a strong opportunity to earn the fifth spot in the rotation. He could elevate quickly if he stays healthy while maintaining a devastating slider.

Tyler Chatwood

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.