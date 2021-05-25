Millikin hosting NCAA Baseball Regional; will open against Denison

DECATUR — Millikin was selected as the host for the NCAA Division III Baseball Regional and will open its first tournament appearance in program history against Denison at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other teams in Millikin's regional at Workman Family Baseball Field are Washington University-St. Louis, Illinois College, Webster and Transylvania.

Millikin (31-14) made the tournament as the winner of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament. Denison (23-11) was the automatic qualifier from the North Coast Athletic Conference

Other games on Thursday are, at 11 a.m., at-large qualifier Washington University-St. Louis (28-3) against Illinois College (21-17), representing the Midwest Conference. Webster (35-6); and at 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference automatic qualifier Webster will face Transylvania (31-10), the automatic qualifier from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The tournament is open to the public with tickets $5 per game. Tickets will go on sale each day starting one hour prior to the first game. Game times will be at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday's game times are to be determined.

The stands will be cleared following each game to ensure that fans can see their favorite teams. There are currently no spectator capacity limits in place. Millikin will provide live stats and video of all game for fans unable to attend in person.

