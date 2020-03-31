Okaw Valley's Coleman cousins searching for what's next after MacMurray College announces it's closing

Tanner Coleman is the answer to a trivia question now: Who earned the final save for MacMurray College?

Tanner Coleman threw the final inning of a 10-9 win over Penn State-Berks, including a strikeout. It was his second save of the season.

It is bittersweet,” said Tanner Coleman. “It is special to be able to say that and it is a special feeling as it was our last win, too.”

Taylor Coleman is also the answer to a trivia question, too: Who hit the final home run for MacMurray?

Not only did Taylor Coleman hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of the final game on March 13 — a 9-4 loss to Lancaster Bible College — but it was also his first collegiate home run.

“It is cool that I can say I had the last home run (in right center) in school history, but it is also bittersweet," Taylor said.

Tanner Coleman has made up his mind and will be attending Millikin University, where he's planning on getting his masters and use the extra year of eligibility.

“I will be closer to home and there will be two players from my high school there,” said Tanner Coleman of Sam Hagerman, who is a freshman at Millikin, and Garrett Fritz, who is transferring from Rend Lake College.