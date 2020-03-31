Okaw Valley's Coleman cousins searching for what's next after MacMurray College announces it's closing

JACKSONVILLE — The spring training baseball trip for MacMurray College in Jacksonville turned out to be its last — not only for the season because of the coronavirus, but also because last Friday the private college of 570 students announced it is closing at the end of the semester.
Two former Okaw Valley baseball players — cousins Tanner and Taylor Coleman — were on the Division III team that was 4-10 overall and had not started play in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Tanner Coleman, a 2018 Okaw Valley grad, said he had heard the rumors of a possible closure as soon as he committed to MacMurray — founded in 1846.
"I looked into it and it didn’t seem like anything major," Tanner said.
This year, though, both Coleman had heard rumors of the school closing.
The Highlanders were on their way back from their spring break trip when they heard about the season being suspended because of COVID-19.
“We were at a team meeting Thursday night when coach (John) Grana told us Friday might be our last game due to coronavirus,” said Tanner Coleman, a pitcher and third baseman. “We knew the Big Ten Tournament and others were being canceled so it was not a big shock when the official announcement came when we were on our charter bus on the way back in Nashville.”
Last Friday came the news of the school closing via email.
In a press release, MacMurray Board of Trustees Chair Charles O'Connell said that despite the generosity of alumni giving and after extensive analysis and consideration, the Board determined MacMurray had no viable financial path forward amid declining enrollments, rising competitive costs and a small endowment.
“I was kind of shocked,” said Taylor Coleman, a middle infielder and outfielder. “We had heard the school was getting multiple donors' money and it would be tough for a year-and-a-half, but then we would be back on track. I was optimistic about it and then they just broke the news and said we were done.”
Grana contacted each player and went over their options.
“He wanted to know how we were feeling,” said Taylor Coleman, a 2017 Okaw Valley grad.
Tanner Coleman said that Grana told them during the spring break trip that the school might be closing.
“Once I heard officially I began looking into other schools,” said Tanner Coleman. “We had a list of seven or eight schools that were going to honor our scholarships.”
The NCAA also recently announced that student-athletes in spring sports would be granted an extra year of eligibility.
Tanner Coleman is the answer to a trivia question now: Who earned the final save for MacMurray College?
Tanner Coleman threw the final inning of a 10-9 win over Penn State-Berks, including a strikeout. It was his second save of the season.
It is bittersweet,” said Tanner Coleman. “It is special to be able to say that and it is a special feeling as it was our last win, too.”
Taylor Coleman is also the answer to a trivia question, too: Who hit the final home run for MacMurray?
Not only did Taylor Coleman hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of the final game on March 13 — a 9-4 loss to Lancaster Bible College — but it was also his first collegiate home run.
“It is cool that I can say I had the last home run (in right center) in school history, but it is also bittersweet," Taylor said.
Tanner Coleman has made up his mind and will be attending Millikin University, where he's planning on getting his masters and use the extra year of eligibility.
“I will be closer to home and there will be two players from my high school there,” said Tanner Coleman of Sam Hagerman, who is a freshman at Millikin, and Garrett Fritz, who is transferring from Rend Lake College.
Tanner’s sister Paige Coleman, who is a senior at Okaw Valley, will be playing volleyball at Millikin also. Tanner was a double major in business administration and sports management. Now he said he will major in sports management and minor in business administration.
“The most important things I am going to miss from MacMurray are the people,” said Tanner Coleman. “It is a small school with 13 kids or so in a class. You get to know all of them. It was easy to meet people. The closeness is what I will miss the most from MacMurray.”
Taylor Coleman said he had heard rumors about the closing half-way through the year, but that they were not from a reliable source.
“We were all having a good time on the spring break trip,” said Taylor Coleman. “When coach filled us in on the news it bummed us all out. I really feel bad for the seniors who played for three-and-a-half seasons and now they are done."
Taylor had started in four games this spring.
“It is just no fun,” said Taylor Coleman. “We have to find another school and we are not going to see some of the people at MacMurray ever again. It will always be a special place in people's lives.”
Taylor has had offers but has not made up his mind what is next for him.
“I would love to go somewhere and play,” said Taylor Coleman, a criminal justice major and biology minor.
As for MacMurray he said, “I will miss how close everyone was. It is such a small campus that you knew everybody. I became good friends with a lot of people."
