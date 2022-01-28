5 things to know about Tuscola girls basketball's CIC Tournament championship

TUSCOLA — In preparation for Thursday's Central Illinois Conference (CIC) Girls Basketball Tournament championship game against Clinton, several Tuscola players took it upon themselves to watch the tape of their defeat to the Maroons on Dec. 2.

That game wasn't pretty as the Warriors lost by 19 at home to their conference rival, but head coach Tim Kohlbecker was proud of their reaction to seeing their play from that first meeting again.

"We watched it back then and the girls watched at home again this week. When we got together the other day, they all said that they had played terribly," Kohlbecker said. "They said, 'Coach, we are a lot better now.' Obviously, we are a lot better now. It makes you feel good that they could see their improvement but it makes you feel bad as a coach for putting that product out on the floor the first time."

The Warriors rebounded on Thursday with a completely opposite performance, beating Clinton 50-38 to win the conference tournament.

"Our offense was stagnant the first game. We took awful shots and we stood around," Kohlbecker said. "(On Thursday), we had a game plan and they followed it almost to a tee. It was a lot of fun to play such a good game against a really good team."

Here are four more points to know about Tuscola's championship win:

Defense on point

The Warriors (15-7) held Clinton (24-5) to 16 first half points on Thursday and the Maroon's two big scoring threats -- seniors Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch -- were held to 10 and 11 points for the game, respectively.

"Our team concept defense was as good as it was all year. It wasn't one person stopping one person, it was the team that does it," Kohlbecker said. "When you had everyone locked in like we did last night, this is the result you get."

Tuscola senior Sophie Kremitzki covered Cyrulik and successfully limited her looks at the basket. Kremitzki also had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

"Sophie is a really good interior defender and she has gone against Mallory several times. She knows what Mallory is going to do," Kohlbecker said. "Sophie did a heck of a job at limiting her attempts by trying to get to spots before she did and giving her different looks. Mallory had some foul trouble too, so she wasn't on the court as much as she usually is."

Tuscola's Taylor Musgrave stood out in containing Rauch and slowing down Clinton's offense.

"(Taylor) doesn't score a lot but she is our defensive stopper on guards. Taylor's job was to deny Rauch the ball and she dogged her all game," Kohlbecker said.

Woodard stands out

Tuscola junior Harley Woodard led the Warriors with 14 points and eight rebounds, with five of them offensive.

"I can't credit Harley enough last night. In the last game, she was hesitating to shoot. I told her that we needed her to score and to not be worried about taking shots," Kohlbecker said. "We needed some production and she scored six early points in the paint. She was a difference maker last night. It was her first time being our leading scorer."

Nearly perfect from the line

Every Warriors player getting to the line had ice water in their veins as the team made 21-of-22 free throw attempts, a mark that stands out in Kohlbecker's career.

"That is probably the best free throw shooting night in my entire career. You can't really get better than that. I can safely say that is the best ever," Kohlbecker said.

Assistant coaches Mike Rosenbaum and Justin Quick have been focused on free-throw improvement in practice recently.

"We have shot OK this year but it has been mostly Sophie carrying our free throw percentage for us. Mike and Justin have said we should shoot more in practice, so we altered that plan in the last week," Kohlbecker said. "The team shot a lot more in practice and we put more pressure on them when they shot them. It seems like it paid off."

Getting some assistance

During the CIC tournament, Kohlbecker turned over some of his coaching duties to Rosenbaum, who coaches the junior varsity team, and Quick as he has recovered from recent eye surgery. Kohlbecker will be on the bench with the team until next week.

"I'm not supposed to be too active and my two assistants have helped me carry the ball during the tournament. They have done a fabulous job of getting through these last couple of weeks," Kohlbecker said. "We do practices all together and are like a three-headed coach in practice. They have been invaluable."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

