Adam Miller enters the transfer portal, a potentially big loss for Illinois’ future

Illinois’ future after Ayo Dosunmu became murkier Thursday when starting guard Adam Miller entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to the Tribune.

ESPN first reported the transfer. A photo of Miller with the caption “transfer” was posted to his Instagram account.

Miller, who averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34% on 3-pointers as a freshman, was expected to help fill the gap with Dosunmu’s likely departure for the NBA draft.

Miller, who is listed at 6-foot-3, was a top-35 prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Morgan Park and another Chicago recruiting boon for coach Brad Underwood.

He committed in November 2019 but did not sign with Illinois until April 2020, picking the Illini over offers from Arizona and Louisville.

Miller transferred from Peoria Manual to Morgan Park before his sophomore year of high school. He earned the Mr. Basketball of Illinois award as a senior.

The Illini won the Big Ten Tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. But they may need to quickly rebuild their roster.