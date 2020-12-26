Ayo Dosunmu scores 30 as No. 18 Illinois beats Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — In an empty State Farm Center, Brad Underwood's voice bounced from wall to wall during a timeout. His frustration was not only apparent but inescapable.
"Rebound the ball," Underwood implored his team. "Rebound the ball."
The Illini trailed by two points at that point in a defensive struggle against Indiana and Underwood, Illinois' head coach, wasn't pleased. Rebounding wasn't the only challenge Underwood issued, but it was fresh on his mind after Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis had an offensive rebound and a putback.
Underwood wanted his team to step up and close out the game. The Illini answered with a resounding boom to beat Indiana 69-60 on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.
With 10 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game Underwood called a timeout after Giorgi Bezhanishvili hit a 3-pointer to get back within two points, 46-44. That's when Underwood laid into his team about the importance of rebounding. The message stuck and No. 18 Illinois (7-3, 3-1) went on a 25-14 run to close the game and preseason All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu had 18 of those 25 points on his way to 30 points, five assists and two rebounds.
"He was just saying, ‘There’s eight minutes left in the game. Come out here and give it your all. Come out here and play as hard as you can,'" Dosunmu said of Underwood's message. "We’re coming off of two road games in Rutgers and Penn State, then we had practice. Our bodies didn’t get enough recovery. He understood that. He was just telling us to go out there and play harder and give it that extra gear."
The message was simple: Close out the game. It's been a long week with three games in six days including two cross-country flights to the east coast with a Christmas holiday sprinkled in. There was a level of fatigue that created a slow start.
“Offense will win you games and defense will win you championships," Underwood said. "You’ve got to close things out with your defense and your rebounding. … I wanted to make sure our guys knew from a philosophy standpoint where exactly where we were out and how we were going to win that game."
Dosunmu said all the right things about his mindset at the end, about making the right play and letting the game come to him. But he saw something in Indiana's defense. He knew how to attack the Hoosiers in a way that would bury them.
“Basically playing a mind game with them," Dosunmu said. "I’ve been watching a lot of film on them. I knew when the game gets long, the duration of the game increases, their tendencies start getting lazy. I just wanted to attack on that, pretty much knowing the scouting report."
Sophomore Kofi Cockburn, who had 15 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season, interrupted Dosunmu's response.
“He knows he can takeover whenever he feels like it," Cockburn said. "Nobody can guard him. It’s that simple. He knows whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That’s it. He’s trying to be a nice guy."
Though Underwood said Cockburn played flat against Indiana — and challenged him several times in the huddle — Illinois' sophomore center secured yet another double-double. He, along with Bezhanishvili, played strong defense against Indiana star Jackson-Davis, who had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting to go with eight rebounds.
There's a comfort about Cockburn this season and he's displaying it.
“I’m basically experienced," Cockburn said. "Experience is a good teacher. It’s my second year, I know what to expect and I know what’s expected of me. Just being able to go out there on the court and letting the game come to me and then if I get the ball, just make the right play. I think I’m one of the strongest, most imposing players in the country."
This, though, was were Dosunmu interjected, reminding Cockburn that he is, in fact, the strongest player in the country.
Now the Illini will have seven days off before hosting Purdue on Jan. 2, but they'll enter that game with two wins in a row. Both of those wins have been different.
Beating Penn State on Wednesday was a track meet. Sunday was a grinder of a game with the Illini playing on fumes. But this version of Illinois can win games in a few different ways. There's comfort in that for Underwood.
“That’s what I’m proud of. We’re wired for that a little bit," Underwood said. "I would be neglectful if I didn’t mention I thought one of the big keys (Saturday) was we played defense without fouling. Indiana makes you play that way. … When it calls for it, you’ve got to find a way to win when the ball doesn’t go in and that’s what we’ve been talking a lot about."
