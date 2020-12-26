Ayo Dosunmu scores 30 as No. 18 Illinois beats Indiana

"He was just saying, ‘There’s eight minutes left in the game. Come out here and give it your all. Come out here and play as hard as you can,'" Dosunmu said of Underwood's message. "We’re coming off of two road games in Rutgers and Penn State, then we had practice. Our bodies didn’t get enough recovery. He understood that. He was just telling us to go out there and play harder and give it that extra gear."

The message was simple: Close out the game. It's been a long week with three games in six days including two cross-country flights to the east coast with a Christmas holiday sprinkled in. There was a level of fatigue that created a slow start.

“Offense will win you games and defense will win you championships," Underwood said. "You’ve got to close things out with your defense and your rebounding. … I wanted to make sure our guys knew from a philosophy standpoint where exactly where we were out and how we were going to win that game."

Dosunmu said all the right things about his mindset at the end, about making the right play and letting the game come to him. But he saw something in Indiana's defense. He knew how to attack the Hoosiers in a way that would bury them.