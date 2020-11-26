Balanced scoring leads No. 8 Illinois to blowout win against Chicago State

To pile on, he added a transition dunk and a fadeaway mid-range jumper before checking out of the game. He was met by teammate Ayo Dosunmu for a big hug in front of the bench. Curbelo finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. After struggling a bit in the first half, Curbelo found his rhythm and vroomed around the court, breaking the defense at every opportunity.

“Andre is an outstanding player," center Kofi Cockburn said. "I’ve known him for a long time now. I watched him play in high school. I knew he was a special player. He’s a great player, great IQ, really good scorer. To see him come out and do that today, the second game in, it’s really interesting. I’m watching him and he has a great upside. He’s going to keep getting better."

Dosunmu led the team with 22 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds. Five Illinois players finished in double figures for Illinois (2-0): Cockburn (14 points, 11 rebounds), Trent Frazier (14 points, four rebounds), Adam Miller (15 points, two rebounds) to go along with Dosunmu and Curbelo.

Thursday was the second straight stellar performance for Dosunmu. He had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on Wednesday in the season opener against North Carolina A&T. Neither game felt particularly dominating. His stats came in a steady flow of the game and by the end, he'd stuffed the stat sheet.