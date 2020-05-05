Big Ten athletes and coaches now get free access to the Calm app — making good on Commissioner Kevin Warren’s commitment to mental health

Warren said he was influenced by driving a carpool for his daughter, Peri, and observing and listening to her friends. He gained more insight into teenage lives while his son, Powers, who plays tight end at Mississippi State, was recruited to play college football.

The Big Ten also has a powerful mental health advocate in Ohio State football coach Ryan Day, who lost his father to suicide when he was 9. Day and his wife, Christina, started a fund for pediatric and adolescent mental wellness in Columbus, Ohio.

“Ryan is an incredible coach and he has a story too,” Warren said. “This is a complex time in society, and people have a lot of pain their life. We can not only focus on the physical health of our student-athletes; when they tear an ACL or suffer a shoulder separation, they get an MRI or treatment. We want to remove the stigma when they are struggling with mental health issues.”

Organized team activities suspension extended

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.