Big Ten men’s basketball tournament to allow limited fan attendance

CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten announced Thursday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, which will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Following approval by the Marion County Health Department in Indiana, the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office.

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has received a limited number of Big Ten tournament all-session tickets to sell to fans and those tickets will be exclusively offered to IFUND donors at the Block I level and above based on the established IFUND priority points system.

The DIA does not anticipate having any other tournament tickets to sell and all tickets will be mobile for the 2021 tournament.

Illinois encourages all other Illini fans to purchase tickets directly through Lucas Oil Stadium and Ticketmaster when single-session tickets go on sale Monday morning.