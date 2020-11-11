Braggin' Rights game still on for Illinois, Missouri; venue will be decided by a coin flip

CHAMPAIGN — Though no official schedule has been released yet, the annual Braggin' Rights game for Illinois vs. Missouri isn't going anywhere.

Mark the calendar for Dec. 12 with the location of the game to be decided by a coin flip. It's only the second game officially on the schedule for No. 8 Illinois.

The two programs have agreed to play on campus at either Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., or State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 12. Television designations and tip times will be decided at a later date. No fans will be permitted to the game.

"The Braggin' Rights game is special," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "It is important to our teams, our Universities, and our fans. It also means a great deal to the city of St. Louis. We enjoy a nearly 40-year partnership with our many friends in St. Louis and the Enterprise Center; unfortunately complications in the current climate are too many to hold this year's game there.