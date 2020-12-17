CCIW Presidents announce plan to resume winter sports competition

BLOOMINGTON — Millikin basketball will be taking the court in 2021.
The CCIW Council of Presidents announced a plan for winter sports competition with practices to begin in early January and competition to start no sooner than January 23.
“At this time, the COP has determined that if federal, state, local, and campus conditions are at a point that student-athletes can return to competition safely, and proper testing can be secured, then winter competition can commence,” the CCIW said in its statement. “Competition schedules will be released at a later date.”
The CCIW also stated “Conference officials will continue to monitor public health conditions within Illinois and Wisconsin and local and campus communities and the COP will reconvene in January to discuss if changes to this plan need to be made.”
“It was great news from the conference. It means we’re moving forward hopefully with a season,” Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball coach Ron Rose said. “Our guys are at home right now, but they are working out as if we are going to have a season. The Presidents’ message was very positive, and we’re going to continue working toward that end.”
“It’s kind of what I thought was going to happen all along, but it’s a big relief,” said Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith. “I am just so ready to watch my girls play. What I’m looking forward to the most is some sort of normalcy and being able to do what we love."
This story will be updated.
