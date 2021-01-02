Da'Monte Williams leads No. 15 Illinois to win over Purdue

'You can let that swell and you can never bounce back from that. In the timeout huddles, it was, 'Hey, we're fine. Just settle in. Let's do what we did in the first half defensively.' Everything is positive. That allows them to stay in the moment so then they can make those shots and make those plays. It's the value of experience and tremendous leadership."

Illinois sophomore big man Kofi Cockburn finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 12 points and 5 rebounds while Andre Curbelo had 8 points and 6 assists.

The game was after Illinois had a mandated three straight days off in accordance to Big Ten rules, which Underwood said was unique in his coaching tenure. The rust showed. Illinois got off to a slow start — again — with cold shooting and a few blown assignments on Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic (9 points). To make matters worse, Illinois was 9-of-22 from the free-throw line.

Again, Illinois inserted Curbelo, freshman Coleman Hawkins and Giorgi Bezhanishvili entered the game and shot a burst of life into the Illini. Curbelo, Miller and Hawkins, all freshmen, combined for 23 points and shared the floor in a critical time down the stretch.