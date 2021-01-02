Da'Monte Williams leads No. 15 Illinois to win over Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — One year ago to the day, on Jan. 2, 2020, Da'Monte Williams began a stretch of nine games in nearly a month that he didn't hit a 3-pointer.
Williams, a plus-defender and a glue guy on the Illinois basketball team, caught fire at the end of the season and was pivotal in the Illini feeling good about their chances to make a deep run in what would have been the NCAA Tournament.
Three hundred and sixty five days later, Williams is a knock-down 3-point shooter who entered Saturday's game with the best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation. Against Purdue, when the Illini desperately needed someone — anyone — to curb a 19-0 run, Williams stepped up and canned a 3-pointer.
Thing was, he hardly missed in a 66-58 win over Purdue at the State Farm Center. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds and shot 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. He had two back-to-back in the first half to seemingly break the game open, but his final one was the most critical.
Before Williams' 3-pointer, the game was every bit in question early in the second half when No. 15 Illinois couldn't buy a shot and Purdue couldn't miss one. A Purdue 3-pointer before the end of the first half trimmed Illinois' (8-3, 4-1) lead to 10 points an was the first of 19 straight points that had Illinois reeling early in the second half.
But Williams and Illinois' group of veterans strung enough together to skirt a loss for their third win in a row.
"Just coming together and playing with confidence, really," Williams said. The game is about runs, so teams are going to make their runs. It's on us to stay together and do what we do everyday."
Williams' 3-pointer with 15 minutes, 35 seconds left in the half gave way to a 3-pointer by Trent Frazier, the other senior who has been side-by-side with Williams for four years. That one tied the game 39-all with 14:45 left.
Purdue took a brief lead back before the flurry of points, a 20-4 run and a second part of the second half that sealed the third straight win over the Boilermakers.
"It's more not just the physical plays, it's more the emotional state with which they keep our huddles and our team," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said of the value of the two seniors helping snap a lengthy Purdue run. "What most people don't understand is you can get pretty dejected when a team is on a run like that.
'You can let that swell and you can never bounce back from that. In the timeout huddles, it was, 'Hey, we're fine. Just settle in. Let's do what we did in the first half defensively.' Everything is positive. That allows them to stay in the moment so then they can make those shots and make those plays. It's the value of experience and tremendous leadership."
Illinois sophomore big man Kofi Cockburn finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 12 points and 5 rebounds while Andre Curbelo had 8 points and 6 assists.
The game was after Illinois had a mandated three straight days off in accordance to Big Ten rules, which Underwood said was unique in his coaching tenure. The rust showed. Illinois got off to a slow start — again — with cold shooting and a few blown assignments on Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic (9 points). To make matters worse, Illinois was 9-of-22 from the free-throw line.
Again, Illinois inserted Curbelo, freshman Coleman Hawkins and Giorgi Bezhanishvili entered the game and shot a burst of life into the Illini. Curbelo, Miller and Hawkins, all freshmen, combined for 23 points and shared the floor in a critical time down the stretch.
"I'm slowly learning to trust them," Underwood said. "Three weeks ago? Probably not as much. I probably would have had some high blood pressure. That's more on the defensive end than anything. Our growth on the defensive side for those young guys has been fabulous. It's a matter of time before they really dial in offensively and start making shots. We saw a little touch of that (Saturday) and I hope that continues."
