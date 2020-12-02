Da'Monte Williams picks up 3-point shooting where it left off last season for No. 5 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Ask Brad Underwood why Illinois was playing so well at the end of last season and he'll bring up Da'Monte Williams' name in a hurry.
Ayo Dosunmu was playing like an All-American and future pro and Kofi Cockburn was a freshman in name but playing like an upperclassman who could dominate at every turn. Then there was Williams, he who averaged 3.2 points per game in his first three collegiate years, as one of the driving forces who garnered effusive praise from Underwood, Illinois' head coach.
Williams, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who is known best for his tough-nose defense, rebounding and heady plays, started hitting 3-pointers last February and never really stopped until the COVID-19 shutdown. In the final nine games of last season, beginning with a home loss to Maryland on Feb. 7, Williams hit 9-of-17 3-pointers. Illinois went 5-4 in that stretch, including 5-1 in the final six games.
“He was the major reason we were playing as well as we were offensively at the end of last season, because he was making shots," Underwood said last Wednesday after the Illini cruised past North Carolina A&T. "We see that every day. It was great to see that go in. He’ll continue to do that because he’s really worked hard at it."
Williams picked up this season where he left off last season. He's 6-of-9 on 3-pointers through three games, and is averaging 7.3 points, 8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, with a game against No. 2 Baylor scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
In his last 12 games, Williams is 15-of-26 on 3-pointers, which gives the Illini another scoring option and another player to space the floor to put pressure on the front of the rim — a priority for Underwood.
“Just going out there and giving it my all and putting my team in the best position so we can win," Williams said. "I feel like that was the biggest thing for me, just locking in even more on defense and knocking down shots."
His biggest shots of the young season came against Ohio. Now-No. 5 Illinois (3-0) was trailing by eight points with 13 minutes left against a pesky Bobcats team that was playing out of their minds. Williams hit a late-in-the-shot-clock 3-pointer to get back within five, and more importantly sent a shot of life through the team.
Ayo Dosunmu assisted on that 3-pointer both in the stat sheet and beyond. In the first half he put a pass right on the money and Williams passed it up.
“I put it right in his shooter’s pocket and he didn’t shoot it," Dosunmu said. "He hesitated. I’m like, ‘Come on Monte, you’re a great shooter. I see you put the work in each and every day. Be ready to shoot.’ He told me all right, no bickering. Went on to the next play. You saw down the stretch we believe in him and he stepped up there and made it."
But that wasn't the big shot. That came with 34.5 seconds left and Illinois trailing by two points, feverishly trying to stave off an upset. Williams delivered another 3-pointer that set the stage for Dosunmu's beeline to the basket that led to the game-winning free throws. Williams finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“The thing with me was just playing with more and more confidence," Williams said. "Every day I come in and put up shots before or after Ayo and we’re just in the gym all the time."
When Williams, who is not known to particularly enjoy his media sessions, was asked if he would have had the confidence one year ago to take the same 3-pointer a year ago, he gave a succinct answer.
“I was wide open," he said. "Yeah, just step in and shoot it with confidence."
Williams and Dosunmu were named team captains in part for their work during games, but just as much for the tone they set in practice. They're workaholics and spend countless hours inside the Ubben Practice Facility. When Williams went from Jan. 2 last season at Michigan State to the Feb. 7 game at Maryland without a 3-pointer (0 for 10), Underwood didn't lose confidence in Williams.
The message has always been straightforward because Underwood has seen the preparation.
“Keep shooting," Underwood said. "Just keep shooting. It’s that simple. We’ve got more faith in him than he does in himself. My goodness, he’s a guy who when you go put the time in, I’m the biggest fan of guys who work because I’m going to tell him to keep shooting. I know when you work good things happen.
"He’s on a great run over the last almost year now, 10 months and it’s because he works. I didn’t think there was any doubt that he would make that shot. He’s a really good shooter. He’s got great touch. We keep telling him to shoot ‘em."
