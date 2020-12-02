Da'Monte Williams picks up 3-point shooting where it left off last season for No. 5 Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu assisted on that 3-pointer both in the stat sheet and beyond. In the first half he put a pass right on the money and Williams passed it up.

“I put it right in his shooter’s pocket and he didn’t shoot it," Dosunmu said. "He hesitated. I’m like, ‘Come on Monte, you’re a great shooter. I see you put the work in each and every day. Be ready to shoot.’ He told me all right, no bickering. Went on to the next play. You saw down the stretch we believe in him and he stepped up there and made it."

But that wasn't the big shot. That came with 34.5 seconds left and Illinois trailing by two points, feverishly trying to stave off an upset. Williams delivered another 3-pointer that set the stage for Dosunmu's beeline to the basket that led to the game-winning free throws. Williams finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“The thing with me was just playing with more and more confidence," Williams said. "Every day I come in and put up shots before or after Ayo and we’re just in the gym all the time."

When Williams, who is not known to particularly enjoy his media sessions, was asked if he would have had the confidence one year ago to take the same 3-pointer a year ago, he gave a succinct answer.