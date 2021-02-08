Dosunmu named both Big Ten and Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

CHAMPAIGN — After a historic week on the court for Illinois' point guard Ayo Dosunmu, the awards rolled in on Monday. The junior was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week by the Atlanta Tipoff Club as well as Big Ten Player of the Week for the second week in a row and fourth time this season by the conference office.

Dosunmu earned the honors after leading the Illini to a pair of victories last week, extending the No. 6-ranked Illinois' winning streak to four straight games.

