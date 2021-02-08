 Skip to main content
Dosunmu named both Big Ten and Naismith Trophy Player of the Week
Dosunmu named both Big Ten and Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

Illinois Indiana Basketball

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots over Indiana's Armaan Franklin (2) during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Dosunmu was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for a second consecutive week on Monday. 

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — After a historic week on the court for Illinois' point guard Ayo Dosunmu, the awards rolled in on Monday. The junior was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week by the Atlanta Tipoff Club as well as Big Ten Player of the Week for the second week in a row and fourth time this season by the conference office.

Dosunmu earned the honors after leading the Illini to a pair of victories last week, extending the No. 6-ranked Illinois' winning streak to four straight games.

Dosunmu averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals in Illinois' two Quad 1 victories last week — considered a quality win by the NCAA Tournament committee. His performance in the win over No. 19 Wisconsin was just the third triple-double in school history and first since 2001. He scored 21 points, a career-high-tying 12 rebounds and career-high 12 assists as the Illini defeated the Badgers in Champaign for the first time since 2011.

It was the first triple-double this season against a ranked team. He became the first Big Ten player to record a 20-plus point triple-double against a ranked team since Michigan State's Denzel Valentine vs. No. 4 Kansas on Nov. 17, 2015.

On Tuesday, Dosunmu helped Illinois earn its first win at Indiana since 2010, totaling 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in limited minutes due to foul trouble.

He is averaging 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the season. Dosunmu is vying to become just the fourth player nationally since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and first in the Big Ten since Ohio State's Evan Turner in 2009-10.

Ayo Dosunmu head shot

Dosunmu

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Tags

